Jorginho melts after meeting with Vasco fan

Jorginho started his third spell at Vasco last Sunday (11), in a 2-1 defeat against Grêmio away from home. Today (16), he was thrilled with a reunion with the fan in São Januário. During the 4-1 victory over Náutico, for the 30th round of Serie B, the commander inflated the crowd and, in the press conference after the game, made a point of highlighting the important role that she will have in the search for access.

“I want to say of my satisfaction and joy at the reunion with the fans. I was very happy between 2015 and 2016 and, in 2018, it was very short. I wish my period here to be long. Very happy to have found and in a victory like this” , reinforced.

The triumph guaranteed the team, at least for one more round, in the G4 of the tournament. With 48 points and in fourth place, the Giant of the Hill can no longer be overtaken by anyone this weekend.

“The moment the fans started shouting Edimar’s name, Figueiredo’s goal came out. They played together, it was always exciting to see Vasco’s fans and today was special”, he added.

In all responses, the commander insisted on extolling the importance of support from fans. For example, when asked about Raniel’s moment, he returned to punctuate the difference he felt on the field by the cries of support in São Januário.

“We know that Vasco always has this pressure. The fans yearn for this access, which is going to happen. I want to emphasize how important it was to be together. I asked them to be together, Nenê too. the 12th player. Not all players are like Romário, who don’t need something that comes from outside. She needs to know how well she is doing. We saw the joy that is”, he said.

Check out other excerpts from the press conference

Quintero, Edimar and Alex Teixeira departures

It was a very good week of training. First thing I do is call the players to talk and ask for their understanding. They were sensational. They have a lot of respect for the decision and who was stepping into their shoes. We made this decision to give more intensity, especially on the left side. Life is full of opportunities, I told Boza that. You need to act so that we have a different, more offensive posture. We started more defensively, with Náutico very strong on the dead ball and that made it very difficult. We managed to impose ourselves, score two quick goals and that made the game more present in the offensive part. In the locker room I appreciated the attitude of these 3 players who left, but enter the game with spirit and dedication.

Nenê let Raniel take the penalty

Raniel is a natural scorer, his presence in his area is very important. I like to play with a reference, even though I took it out later. It was their decision making, I leave it very easy for the players. They are the two official scouts. The striker needs a goal and he knew it was time to break his fast. A very important player for us, very strong on the ball, he makes the pivot very well and also finishes well. I will never stop believing in him. I removed him to give more intensity, Figueiredo practically replaced him at the dead ball and Alex gave him a quality. We could have done 5, 6 if we were a little more calm at times. It’s good that we have different pieces.

Paulo Victor’s entry on the left side

The game was good, I only called his attention to the goal we conceded. I’m tougher with my flanks… I told him to be careful with the ball in his back, he just had to turn around and wait for the moment to be marked. He wasted time when he looked at the ball. But he played a very safe game, he gave us what we needed in terms of intensity and quality. But without forgetting Edimar, who is very balanced.

Changes made

We were very happy with Eguinaldo, he showed that he can play on the side. I entered with Pec on the right and Figueiredo on the left to cut in and finish. We have other players who can play on the side, but we give the players confidence and courage. I tell them, if it’s inside it’s my responsibility. If you have to dribble, dribble in front not in our area. My name is Jorginho, I’m not another coach. I like that they are confident in defense and bold in attack. Changes were important and necessary. Who entered was important too.

Victory gives relief in the G4

We know there are still some teams approaching. So we need to be focused and attentive. We have a pivotal week. Cruzeiro is a favorite there, but here is Vasco. So we believe a lot. I like my players to believe and have courage. We were organized against Grêmio, our defensive transition has improved a lot and I’ve been charging a lot from the younger ones. Nene has to save his gas for what’s most important. The younger ones do a very well done line of four when they come back. Make no mistake, it’s a very important week for us. I hope we end the championship a little more peacefully.

Support for Edimar, who suffered threats in the week

I was very happy for the answer and I thank Nenê too. He’s an idol and one of the best players I’ve had the opportunity to work with. As a coach, he was the most impressive. If you let him, he’s training all the time. He asked for support from the crowd, which was essential for them to help Edimar get up. When she embraces the team and the way the crowd is, totally passionate, Vasco takes on a different breath. I know how much that means to the athlete. I was very happy that they started clapping. Edimar was strong, gave a cart, arrived together, won aerial balls. This makes all the difference for the athlete. It’s been a difficult time. It’s unfortunate how anyone can think about that. I know our passion is great, but no one can talk about dismembering a child or a woman. This person has no idea what it’s like to live, what it’s like to love. I told him he needs to do this, protect his family. I asked not to give interviews, he just made a post to focus on what was most important after that, which was the victory here. He demonstrated overcoming in a moment of extreme difficulty. I ask the fan to understand and what we love the most we don’t want to let it hurt in the slightest way. I hope the police run after this and find out who did this.

Dynamite accompanying the game

Kiss in the heart of Dynamite, he is a great idol and a hug for him, who is in the process of recovery. I don’t need to kiss anyone’s ass, but I’m very happy to be back here. I will work too hard for this. The crowd is passionate and has been a differential. They being supportive all the time, we were able to overcome our shortcomings at times. The two quick goals were crucial, but that’s about it. You fans are awesome, we really want to give this gift, the return to Serie A. We will work with all our heart. Congratulations to all of us who are together, masseuse, wardrobe, staff. Vasco cannot remain where he is. He will go up and with the SAF he will have a much better condition for next year. I’m sure 2023 will be wonderful.

Andrey and Marlon Gomes

They are two important players, from Vasco’s base, who have done a wonderful job. They arrived at a very high technical, tactical and understanding level, they read very well what happens in the game. Andrey is strong and extremely intelligent, with infiltrations, with an aerial ball. Marlon can play as a second midfielder, but he makes a versatile winger. I called their attention to make him understand that they need to protect this line of four and he understood that very well today. This responsibility of 18-year-old players is tremendous. Soon, the club will have two players at national team level.