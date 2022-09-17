know when season 18 arrives in Brazil

“Grey’s Anatomy” already ended the broadcast of the 18th season in the United States about four months ago, but the series has not yet received its update in Brazil. However, the wait will come to an end soon! This Friday (16th), the Star+ revealed the release date for the sequel.

Read more: Selena Gomez documentary gets premiere date at film festival

Read more: Olivia Rodrigo says goodbye to “HSMTMTS”; see scene

the platform of streaming revealed the news through a publication on their social networks. “Meredith Gray is ready to face new dramas, in and out of the OR,” reads the caption. The 18th season of the series ” arrives in the service catalog on the day october 5th (Wednesday).

Check the publication:

It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, the distribution rights for the series belong exclusively to Star+. Therefore, the new episodes will not be available on any other platform.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is getting season 19 episodes in the US

While Brazilian fans wait for the premiere of the 18th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”, the series is already heading to the season 19 in your country of origin. The sequel to the medical drama premieres on the network ABC on the 6th of October.

The protagonist of the series, Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) will reprise her role in the sequel, though her role will be reduced. The actors Anthony Hill, Camilla Luddington, Chris Carmack, James Pickens Jr. and Kelly McCreary also return to the cast.

In the new season, the cast will also welcome new faces. Among the new actors are Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Midori Francis and Niko Terho.

Don’t miss any news! Follow our profiles on twitter and not Instagram.