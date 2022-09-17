Leandro Lehart’s lawyer against rape accusation defended Neymar from false accusation of sexual violence

Lawyer for Leandro Lehart against accusations of rape and false imprisonment in October 2019, for which the singer was sentenced, in the first instance, to nine years and seven months in prison, Davi Tangerino was one of those responsible for the defense of striker Neymar when he was accused of rape by Najila Mendes de Souza in 2019.

At the time, Tangerino and his partner at the DTSC office, Salo de Carvalho, invited lawyer Maíra Fernandes to take on the player’s defense. At the end of the investigations, the Public Ministry of São Paulo asked the Justice to close the investigation against the player, due to lack of evidence. The athlete’s defense maintained that he had been the victim of a false accusation of rape and attempted extortion.

In 2020, the model and her ex-husband, Tinhans Alves, were acquitted of the charge of procedural fraud in the case. Najila and Neymar reportedly met in Paris on May 15, 2019.

A lawyer for the athlete’s family, Tangerino also represented the player in the lawsuit filed by LGBTI+ activist Agripino Magalhães in 2020, who accused the athlete of homophobia, threats and having planned to steal his cell phone. Magalhães, who is an alternate state deputy for the PSB in São Paulo, reportedly decided to sue him for homophobia after the leak of an audio in which the player and his friends allegedly called Tiago Ramos, an ex-boyfriend of Nadina Santos, mother of the athlete. In the same year, the Public Ministry of São Paulo rejected the request to open an investigation against Neymar for the crime of homophobia.

Davi Tangerino is also a professor of Criminal Law at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) and at the Fundação Getúlio Vargas School of Law in São Paulo.

Conviction for rape and false imprisonment

Leandro Lehart was convicted by the 17th Criminal Court Barra Funda (São Paulo) on charges of rape and false imprisonment in October 2019. The information was confirmed by the Communication department of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo (TJSP). The sentence must be served in a closed initial regime and the defendant may appeal the sentence in freedom. The process is proceeding in secrecy of Justice.

According to information from G1, the victim would have undergone psychological treatment after meeting the singer on the internet, having a relationship and suffering sexual abuse at his home. The woman, who worked in the São Paulo public transport system, was reportedly shaken by the situation and attempted suicide, having been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress. The singer reportedly only let the victim out “only after she calmed down”.

On the afternoon of this Friday (16), Tangerino and the DTSC office released a note informing that the case remains in secret, but that the singer and his lawyers are confident that the “truth will prevail, with his consequent acquittal”.