Leandro Lehart’s lawyers say ‘truth will prevail’

The defense of Leandro Lehart, sentenced by the 17th Criminal Court of Barra Funda (São Paulo) to nine years, seven months and six days in prison, in the first instance, on charges of rape and false imprisonment in October 2019, released a note according to the which says that the case remains in secret, but that the singer and his lawyers are confident that the “truth will prevail, with his consequent acquittal”.

The information on the conviction was confirmed by the Communication department of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo (TJSP). The sentence must be served in a closed initial regime and the defendant may appeal the sentence in freedom.

The former leader of the Art Popular group, whose given name is Paulo Leandro Fernandes Soares, was denounced by a woman with whom he had a relationship in the past. The accused declared, in a police report, that he had met the alleged victim through social media and that he even helped financially in the pandemic.















