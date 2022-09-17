Leão reveals new invitation from Rueda to command Santos football

In an interview with Uol Sport, Emerson Leão, former Santos coach, claimed to have been invited by Peixe’s president, Andres Rueda, to be the club’s new football executive, but declined. In July of this year, the former goalkeeper also denied the proposal.

“I’ve already received several invitations and I didn’t accept, it’s just that I learned in football and in life not to say never. Santos looked for me, the president called me several times. I had a telephone conversation with him and I showed him that it was not possible. I thanked the invitation and the trust”, said Leão.

The professional stated that the invitation did not shake him due to the current moment of his life, which is undergoing reconstruction. Leão reinforced the affection he has for Santos. Recently, Peixe sought out Vanderlei Luxemburgo, but it didn’t work either.

“Honestly no. I hadn’t talked to Rueda yet, he’s calm. I would like to help you, but I am in a moment of rebuilding life and it was not possible now. I have a special affection for Santos and that will not change”, added Leão.

It is not the first time that the management led by Andres Rueda looking for a professional with experience within the four lines and, preferably, with a history at the club. The strategy, however, has not been working. Former coach Alexandre Gallo and Leão himself have already turned down proposals in the not-so-distant past.

Leão was marked by leading the Meninos da Vila generation in the 2002 Brazilian Championship title. But, before that, the coach had already worked at Peixe and won the 1998 Conmebol Cup. At Santos, Leão managed the club on three occasions: years from 1998-1999, 2002-2004 and 2008.