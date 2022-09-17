Learn how to clean your phone screen without scratching







How to clean cell phone screen Photo: Alto Astral

After the Covid-19 pandemic, some cleaning habits became even more intense and recurring — and that even includes smartphones! Everyday companion, we came to understand that the device also got dirty. So, nothing better than cleaning it, right?! But there is a correct way to clean the phone screen without scratching it. Let’s learn?

First, it’s worth paying attention to the product used, see? That’s because some cleaners — and even water — can end up damaging your smartphone and your screen. Thus, the main indication is to use the Isopropyl Alcohol. If you cannot find this substance on the market, look for “screen cleaners”specific for this cleaning, and made based on this component.

How to clean cell phone screen?

With the purchased product, separate two clean cotton or microfiber cloths — one to clean and one to dry — and get to work! Check step by step:

Remove charger, phone and case from the device;

Moisten one of the cloths with the cleaning liquid;

If necessary, repeat the previous step;

For dirt in smaller spaces, use cotton swabs;

Finally, dry the screen with the dry cloth.

