London police accuse man of harassing women in line to see queen’s coffin

LONDON (Reuters) – Police in London said a man was charged on Friday with two cases of sexual harassment after two women reported being harassed in a garden where people were lining up to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin.

Tens of thousands of people have lined up in London over the past three days, some spending the night waiting to pay their respects to the monarch, whose coffin will remain in the Westminster Hall of the British Parliament until Monday.

Adio Adeshine, 19, who appeared in Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, was also charged with violating a sexual harm prevention order, according to the Metropolitan Police.

“As those in line may have seen, officers were on hand to respond immediately and arrest the man,” Assistant Deputy Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in a statement.

“Agents and police officers in London are present throughout the route to help and support those in line to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen… There was very little crime or other incidents where the police had to intervene.”

