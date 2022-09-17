Look used in 2020 is reused by Record

Today is a party day at “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) and pedestrians praised the looks received by the production of the rural reality show. However, on social media, fans pointed out that a piece was reused from the 2020 edition.

With a Japan theme, the look mentioned in question was that of Tiago Ramos, who is wearing the same vest used by Lucas Selfie in the 2020 edition.

In the rescued photo, the ex-pawn appears kissing Raíssa Barbosa.

For today’s party, in addition to the look, the confined received a cell phone to record the entire event.

“It’s already been sexed in Japan! The great time has come for you to enjoy the long-awaited 1st party at Fazenda 14. Get ready to shine brighter than the illuminated streets of Tokyo!”, said the statement read by the farmer of the week, Lucas Santos.

Sextou in Japan! First party of ‘A Fazenda 2022’ has an oriental theme

