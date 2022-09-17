‘Lost’: Ian Somerhalder Dated His Onscreen Half-Sister

As you all know, scenarios often give way to co-star relationships, and Lost star Ian Somerhalder knows a thing or two about this. the Vampire Diaries The star dated Maggie Grace, who played her stepsister on the Fox drama, before dating another co-star. Today, he is married to a third actor.

Lost follows the survivors of a plane crash who find themselves stranded on a mysterious island. The strangers must work together to survive, but they realize they are not alone on the island. The series aired for six seasons from 2004 to 2010 and was a huge blockbuster.

Although Somerhalder is perhaps best known for his role as Damon Salvatore in the Vampire Diarieshe played Boone Carlyle for the first time in Lost. Boone ran his mother’s business and was its director of operations. Maggie Grace played Boone’s half-sister and a former dance teacher, Shannon Rutherford.

Somerhalder’s character was the first person to die on the island after a secret excursion turned deadly. Although Grace and Somerhalder did not share much screen time, their time together resulted in a friendship and eventual romance.

According to Glamour, the actors started dating in 2006 after meeting in Lost in 2004, and both of its characters were killed off. The outlet notes that the couple even got a cat named Roo during their time together.

However, neither Grace nor Somerhalder confirmed their romance, with Grace saying in August 2006 that she was “too young to even think about having a serious relationship”. The couple dated for less than a year and called things off in 2007. In 2017, Grace told New You that she and Somerhalder have remained good friends since their split.

Maggie Grace stopped dating actors

After her romance with Somerhalder, Maggie Grace moved on with Blake Mycoskie, the founder of TOMS Shoes. The pair began dating in 2007, but split in July 2009. In 2012, she and director Matthew Cooke began dating, with Cooke making the big deal in February 2015. Grace and Cooke called off their engagement a year later. split in February 2016.

That year, Grace began dating entertainment company executive Brent Bushnell. The couple got engaged in February 2017 and married on May 28, 2017. Bushnell and Grace welcomed their first child, a son, in 2020.

Grace said in 2017 that she doesn’t like dating actors because it’s too much work. The actress said she has nothing against actors and while it’s possible to make things work, “it takes a little bit of work” for which she doesn’t have the energy.

After his relationship with Grace ended, Somerhalder moved on with Lupita Jones in 2008. While nothing has been confirmed, the duo packed the PDA out for outings and public events. He then reportedly dated Ashley Greene the following year, but their encounter was short-lived.

That same year, he began filming his iconic role in The Vampire Diaries, where he and his co-star Nina Dobrev first met. The two were also lovers on screen. The actors continued their romance in real life, dating for three years before going their separate ways in May 2013.

Somerhalder and Dobrev maintained a professional relationship until the end of the series and remained friends. Dobrev told E! News in 2015 that she and the star didn’t have a nasty breakup and have maintained that they were friends despite the breakup.

A year after breaking up with Dobrev, Somerhalder started dating Greene. Twilight co-star Nikki Reed. The couple got engaged less than a year later, in 2015, and walked down the aisle less than four months later. Reed and Somerhalder welcomed their first child, a girl, on July 25, 2017.

