‘Lost’: Ian Somerhalder Dated His Onscreen Half-Sister

Admin 39 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

As you all know, scenarios often give way to co-star relationships, and Lost star Ian Somerhalder knows a thing or two about this. the Vampire Diaries The star dated Maggie Grace, who played her stepsister on the Fox drama, before dating another co-star. Today, he is married to a third actor.

Ian Somerhalder Dated Maggie Grace, Who Played His Half-Sister on ‘Lost’

(LR): Ian Somerhalder and Maggie Grace on ‘Lost’ | Mario Perez/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Lost follows the survivors of a plane crash who find themselves stranded on a mysterious island. The strangers must work together to survive, but they realize they are not alone on the island. The series aired for six seasons from 2004 to 2010 and was a huge blockbuster.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Mar do Sertão: Who is Eli Ferreira, villain of the 6 o’clock soap opera? Actress is also in an international series on Netflix – Series News

Mar do Sertão is Globo’s six-hour soap opera and has actress Eli Ferreira in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved