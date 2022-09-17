Man arrested after running towards Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin | World

the london police arrested a man who tried to approach the coffin of the queen elizabeth II last Friday night (16), at Westminster Hall.

According to the newspaper “The Guardian”, the man, whose name has not been revealed, left the line and managed to cross the isolated area to the coffin. Quickly, guards who were at the scene managed to stop him, knocking him to the ground.

“At around 10 pm on Friday, officials from Parliamentary Command and Diplomatic Protection detained a man at Westminster Hall following a disturbance. He was arrested for a felony under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody,” police said. Metropolitan.

Queue to visit the coffin

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, aged 96. The coffin is on a purple catafalque, on top of a pedestal, covered by the royal standard, the imperial crown and the scepter, which are symbols of the power of the British monarchy.

In London, thousands of people paid their last respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the British Parliament.

On Friday morning, the continuous flow of subjects forced the authorities to suspend for at least six hours access to the queue of several kilometers, where the wait for the coffin is almost 14 hours.