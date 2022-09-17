Man arrested after running towards Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

A man was arrested after running towards the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, trying to grab the flag placed over it, from the Royal Standard – with the Crown of the Imperial State.

British tabloids such as the Daily Mirror recorded the moment when the invader was pinned to the ground by security guards who were in Westminster Hall, the legislative building where the monarch’s wake takes place. He was quickly removed from the scene by agents, but the live broadcast of Elizabeth II’s farewell, made over the internet, was interrupted for about 15 minutes.

According to The Sun, officials believe the man wanted to reveal the coffin under the flag, as the queen’s body is present throughout the ceremony, but hidden from the public.

“We thought someone had passed out and then we heard someone scream,” a witness told the tabloid. “Someone went to the coffin, grabbed the flag and tried to lift it. It’s very disrespectful to the body. Something you don’t think you’ll see.”

Some people who were in line claimed that the man spent several hours alone in the line and, as he got close, he pushed other people who were still waiting in front to break through the security barrier and reach the coffin.

The incident came hours after King Charles attended the scene accompanied by his brothers, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, staying 15 minutes next to their mother’s coffin, fulfilling a vigil that is part of royal tradition.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, the London Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man had been arrested for disorderly conduct and remained in detention until this morning.

“At around 10 pm on Friday the 16th, officers from the London Metropolitan Police and the Diplomatic Protection Command arrested a man at Westminster Hall after a commotion,” the statement said, without identifying the suspect.