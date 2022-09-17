Man arrested after touching Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

LONDON – A man was arrested by London police on Friday night after approaching and touching the coffin of queen elizabeth II. The monarch’s body arrived at the Palace of westminster morning of Wednesday, 14th, where he will be veiled until this Monday, 19th, in a ceremony set up for British subjects to bid farewell to the longest-lived monarch in the country’s history.

A source told the newspaper The Guardian that the man got out of line and managed to climb the steps and touch the coffin, before being quickly stopped. Metropolitan police reportedly rushed to arrest the man shortly before 10 pm (local time). The continuous transmission of the wake was interrupted for 15 minutes.

A statement from Scotland Yard (London Police) said the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command had detained a man at Westminster Hall following a disturbance. “He was arrested for a felony under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody,” he added.

Long lines mark the farewell of Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/AP

A few hours earlier, the King Charles III, and the brothers – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – were around the queen’s coffin, in what became known as the vigil of the princes. A similar vigil is to be held on Saturday night, the 17th, for the queen’s grandchildren, including the princes. Williamand Harry.

Thousands of British subjects line the mile-long lines at the Palace of Westminster to pay their last respects to the Queen. Among them – and without any privileges – was English football star David Beckham, 47 years old..

The subjects can contemplate the coffin, covered by the royal standard and the imperial crown, passing in a line on both sides, without being able to stop or take pictures. It is also prohibited to deposit flowers and stuffed animals in Westminster Hall.

However, the queue for those wishing to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II has already exceeded 24 hours of waiting and is about to exceed its capacity, as British authorities warned on Saturday.

In a message at 8 am (local time), the Ministry of Culture warned that anyone who queues will now take a full day to reach Westminster Hall, at the seat of Parliament, where the coffin rests. This means that maximum capacity is about to be reached, at which point people will be blocked from entering the queue.

Charles III and William greet crowd

With an unexpected appearance, King Charles III and Crown Prince William thanked people on Saturday, 17, who faced hours in a queue several kilometers for Elizabeth II’s final farewell, ahead of Monday’s funeral.

“God save the King” and “God bless the Prince of Wales” shouted the subjects in central London as they shook hands and chatted for a few minutes with the new faces. of a monarchy that has lost its long-lived queen.

King Charles III greets people waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin Photograph: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

“Thank you very much,” William replied to people waiting for hours before paying their respects before the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

“It was very exciting. She was like the nation’s grandmother. We will miss it so much,” Shaun Mayo, a 27-year-old computer technician who faced a 14-hour line, told AFP.

Prince William greets people waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin Photograph: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

The British press estimates that Some 750,000 people are expected to pass through the Palace of Westminster for the Queen’s Farewell. To prevent disturbances in the vicinity of Parliament during the wake, the government banned “tents, barbecues and bonfires” in the vicinity. To prevent people in line from losing their seats, wristbands will be distributed so people can leave for a few minutes in case they need to go to the bathroom.

On Monday, the body will be taken for a funeral at Windsor Castle. /EFE, AFP and AP