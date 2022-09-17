Man Claimed To Be Jesus Before Cutting His Leg In Front Of His Daughter

A 48-year-old man from the US state of Arkansas and his wife of 30 years were arrested after the man claimed to be ‘Jesus Christ’ and ‘Satan’ – he even used a saw to amputate his own leg in front of his daughter, 5 years old. Shannon Cox and his wife, Sandy Michelle Cox, were taken into custody last week and charged with endangering the well-being of a child.

On August 2, police officers in Boone County responded to an emergency call about a man with an amputated leg. Upon arriving at the scene, the first officer to make contact with Shannon said he found the man ‘lying in front of the residence naked and missing part of his right leg’. When the officer asked Shannon how he suffered the injury, he allegedly replied, ‘with a saw’.

Shortly after authorities arrived, Shannon was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Cops contacted Sandy Cox and told her to go to the sheriff’s office that morning. During interrogation, Sandy allegedly said that Shannon had been acting strange all day before amputating her own leg.

“Sandy said he said he was Jesus Christ and she needed to get right with the Lord. She said he then became violent with her and said he was Satan. He told his wife he was going to twist her head and continued to make verbal threats,” as written in the full case deposition.

The affidavit also contains information about Sandy’s neglect of her own daughter: “Sandy said that around 8:15 pm she left the residence because she was afraid Shannon would kill her. She went to a friend and never came home. to her why she didn’t take her daughter, she said she was worried because Shannon wanted to kill her and wasn’t worried about her daughter”.

The next day, investigators interviewed the couple’s 5-year-old daughter at a child advocacy center, where she allegedly confirmed that she was ‘present when her father cut off his own leg’, according to the affidavit. During the interview, investigators said the girl ‘appeared to still be in some state of shock’ from the incident and noted that she kept ‘trying to walk away from the conversation’.

Shannon and Sandy Cox were released after posting bail of US$ 10,000 (approximately R$ 50 million reais – at the current rate). They are due to appear in court next month.