Marvel reacts to controversy involving Israeli superhero Sabra

Since its announcement in D23 Expo, Shira Haas as Sabra in Captain America: New World Order ended up becoming the subject of controversy, and Marvel Studios decided to respond through an official statement.

It is easy to find reports from fans who do not support the depiction of the Israeli superhero in the comics.

“While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics, they are always imagined for today’s screen and audience. The filmmakers are taking a fresh approach with the character Sabra, who was first introduced to comics over 40 years ago.”

He stated in contact with the report of the The New York Times.

Created by Bill Mantlo and Salt Buscema In the comics, Ruth Bat Seraph, also known as Sabra, made her first appearance in the comics in August 1980, in the publication of The Incredible Hulk #250.

She is a mutant with superhuman strength and the ability to transfer her life force to other people. Sabra also possesses great skill in weapons and hand-to-hand combat, and can fly with the help of her anti-gravity wristbands.

Since his debut, he’s fought alongside the Hulk, Union Jack and been part of different X-Men lineups, and even Avengers.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power.

Furthermore, we have confirmed that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.