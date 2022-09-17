Marvel releases first photo confirming the film’s cast

the film of thunderbolts promises to be one of the great highlights of Phase 5 of Marvel Studios, which during the last San Diego Comic-Con finally had its debut date revealed: July 2024.

READ TOO!

thunderbolts will be directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, who previously worked on Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow. Usually described as “Marvel’s Suicide Squad”, the film will feature the return of beloved villains working this time for the government.

And fans who were waiting for more news during D23, an event that just happened, were not disappointed. Marvel really took the opportunity to reveal the characters that will be part of the team with the release of an unprecedented art:

Above we can see Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), winter soldier (Sebastian Stan), American agent (Wyat Russell), red guardian (David Harbour), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

What did you think? keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy For more information and visit our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Thunderbolts are the famous team of VILLAINS and ANTI-HEROES from the Marvel Comics. Basically the Marvete Suicide Squad, they’ve gone through several different formations in the comics, always led by General Ross.

Now it’s OFFICIAL: the team will win its movie in the MCU, which should feature the return of several characters that we’ve seen in this cinematic universe over the years. Jack Schreier (Paper Towns) is confirmed as the director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) will be the screenwriter. The film hits theaters on July 24, 2024.