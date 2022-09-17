Marvel’s New Movie Delayed to 2024

Starring Dakota Johnson, another Spider-Verse solo movie is on the way: Madame Web. The film is currently filming, and had a release date scheduled for October 2023.

But, everything changed today. Sony announced that now who debuts in October is Kraven the Hunterand the film of Madame Web jumps to February 15, 2024 – postponed by 4 months.

Weeks ago, an alleged leak of the film went viral among Marvel fans over its surprising story involving the birth of Peter Parker. Check out:

The plot of the film was compared to Terminatorwith the film taking place in the early 2000s and having the actor Adam Scott playing a younger version of Uncle Ben and Emma Roberts being Mary Parker, who in the movie will still be pregnant with Peter Parker.

Someone will be trying to kill Mary to prevent Peter Parker from being born and becoming who he is destined to be. Mary will be protected by a group of Spider-Women, female variants of the hero.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to LegacyCast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Madame Web is one of Sony Pictures’ most unusual projects for its SSU. Which is the cinematic universe of characters from the Spider-Man universe, which already has VenomMorbius and Kraven: The Hunter.

Although we do not have any details about the plot, it is OFFICIAL: the actress Dakota Johnson (50 shades of gray) will be Madame Web!

The actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) is also confirmed in the cast, while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Succession) takes over directing. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the writers of Morbius, are also confirmed! The film hits theaters on February 15, 2024.