Milton Neves points out team that can beat Flamengo: “It wouldn’t be a zebra”

Milton Neves once again gave a controversial opinion involving Flamengo. The carioca club reached another final in the season and, now, will fight for the title of Libertadores da América and also the Copa do Brasil. In the national competition, Corinthians will be the opponent in the grand final.

UOL Esporte asked its columnists for their opinion on the final of the Copa do Brasil between Corinthians and Flamengo and Milton Neves assured that Flamengo will be champions easily and even winning both games, both at Maracanã and Itaquera.

However, what calls attention, in addition, is that Milton Neves pointed out that, today, only one team would be able to beat Flamengo without being considered an underdog: Palmeiras.

“Why, Flamingo. And with both feet behind your back. Today, in Brazil, only Pig would not be a zebra against Urubu. As in Libertadores, Timão should lose both matches, at Maracanã and Itaquera”, stated Milton Neves.

Can Palmeiras still lose the Brasileirão? Mauro Cezar says yes

For Mauro Cezar Pereira, Internacional appears as a strong candidate to contest the Palmeiras title in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship. The feat would be unlikely, but far from impossible, according to Mauro Cezar in his column.

“In the last five games, Palmeiras lost six points. That is, if the São Paulo team repeats the performance in six, seven more rounds and Internacional wins several again, as in 2020, the fight will be really open. Something unlikely, not impossible, but with Flamengo eyeing the Copas do Brasil and Libertadores, it’s time to look at Colorado as a possible real pursuer of the Serie A hands with 36 points up for grabs,” he said.