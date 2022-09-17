Mineral found on moon by China could generate unlimited nuclear energy







Nuclear fusion is a process that generates great energy in theory, but can present instability Photo: Pixabay

China revealed last week that it discovered a new mineral in the moon’s soil called Changesite-(Y)after analyzing samples from its space mission Chang’e-5 in 2020. But other material found may allow the unlimited energy use from Nuclear fusion.

According to a report by “Vice”, Chinese state media reported that the samples also contain helium-3, a version of the element helium that could be a future source of nuclear fuel. This type of energy generation harnesses the power released by atoms that fuse together under enormous pressures, like those in the interiors of stars.

In nuclear fusion, two or more atomic nuclei come together and form another, larger nucleus. With this process, the amount of energy generated is so great that it exceeds the energy consumed, which makes this technology more revolutionary than those used today.





The mineral helium-3 found on the lunar surface is very scarce on Earth and could revolutionize nuclear energy Photo: Michael Anderson Vincent / Pixabay

However, the way there is not so easy. Recently, Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) even recorded an ion temperature above 100 million degrees Celsius – albeit for just 30 seconds – due to the instability involved in a nuclear meltdown, which makes it highly challenging.

The hope is that helium-3, which is scarce on Earth, could be abundant on the Moon, which would make this type of energy production viable. But while promising, nuclear fusion power generation is still in its infancy. Even if it proves to be functional, it will still be a challenge to bring large amounts of the mineral to Earth.

