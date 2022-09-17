NASA will record spacecraft collide with asteroid

Imagine how crazy! Our great-grandparents or great-grandparents were delighted with Jules Verne’s stories, leaving only their imaginations on what it would be like for man to go to the moon and explore other regions of space. Our parents or grandparents had the pleasure of actually seeing man on the moon – and better, on television, which is also an incredible milestone in scientific evolution -, apart from the launch of the Voyager probes and the launch of the Hubbe Telescope. But what about our generation?

Well, we are also witnessing important moments in history. For example, private companies trying to change space tourism; the beginning of studies on Mars, with probes such as Perseverance; the start of the Artemis quest; the launch of the James Webb super telescope; and now the first test run of NASA’s DART mission. Find out more below!

What should NASA’s DART mission look like?

I bet you didn’t know this one, but the North American Space Agency (NASA) recently put into operation, on September 11 of this year, its satellite called Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube). He is very powerful in photographic records and, therefore, will be responsible for documenting a historic event of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which should also take place this month, on September 26, starting at 8:15 pm.

The DART idea was presented to the public in 2021 by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). It is an initiative of the North American Space Agency (NASA) with support from the European Space Agency (ESA). And here comes the best part of this story – or the scariest part! The intention is to test what it would be like, with today’s technology, to deflect potentially dangerous asteroids that are on a collision course with Earth. Image reproduced from GEOCONTACTO collision with asteroid On this 26th, we will be able to see live, through NASA’s official Internet channel – also broadcast on YouTube -, an unmanned spacecraft going on a collision course, at 24,000 km/h, with the binary system composed of the asteroid Didymos, 780 meters in diameter and 11 million kilometers from Earth. The test should measure the impact of the spacecraft and the rocky object. And this will also be recorded by the LICIACube satellite – in fact, in much more detail, as it will only be 1 km from the impact site. Image reproduced from CGTN What do you expect to see with LICIACube? Scientists are pretty excited for September 26th, as you would expect! The idea is that LICIACube can record, for example, the increase in luminosity when the spacecraft and asteroid collide. It is known that, on occasion, there may be a cut in the transmission signal. But then it will be easy to retrieve this data, as it will then be sent directly to the NASA station on Earth, making it available for scientists to analyze. And certainly, soon, we will have more news about the findings. Let’s cross our fingers that everything works out! Sources: ZH Journal, CanalTech.