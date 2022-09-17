Neto chooses the ideal coach to replace Vitor Pereira at Corinthians:

Credit: Reproduction

Despite the spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Vitor Pereira still has an indefinite future at Corinthians. Due to family reasons, the Portuguese may choose to leave Brazil after the end of his contract, something that the board has been trying to get around behind the scenes. In this scenario, if the departure is confirmed, Neto believes that Marcelo Bielsa would be the best name to take over the team.

At the moment, the technician, who is nicknamed “crazy” is free on the market. Due to the behavior of the coach, Neto, who has already suggested the name for Duílio Monteiro Alves, believes that the style would be suitable for Corinthians, which has a crowd known as “bando de crazies”.

“I would go after Bielsa if Vitor Pereira doesn’t stay! It would be the ideal name for a team like Corinthians. He has the style of Corinthians. I already said this with Duílio himself. He is a good madman”said on Rádio Bandeirantes.

Roberto de Andrade confirmed Vítor Pereira’s desire to continue at Corinthians. The only obstacle for the Portuguese to continue at Corinthians would be his family. “We can see that he wants it, but it’s not just in his hands either,” said the leader. 🗞 [@gazetaesportiva] pic.twitter.com/BPmei7Bni8 — People’s Team (@povotime1910) September 16, 2022

In addition, Neto mentioned that a possible title for Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil could make Vitor Pereira’s stay possible. In order for a “soap opera” to be avoided, the presenter believes that the captain of Timão, if he chooses not to extend the contract, communicate the decision after the second game of the decision against Flamengo.

“I like him, I think he’s an amazing person. Talking to a very strong person from Corinthians, maybe he can change the way he thinks if he wins the Copa do Brasil. If he doesn’t stay, he has to talk after the second game, and Corinthians is already looking for another coach“, he stated.