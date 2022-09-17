New WhatsApp update promises to cause discord among users

A new feature of the messaging app Whatsapp can generate discord among users. A recent Android OS update has identified a new developmental feature. Group administrators will be able to delete messages from other participants. What do you think of this idea?

In the electoral period we are experiencing, for example, the groups families and condominiums completely lose focus. There is always someone giving an opinion that may contradict the other members, as well as violate the rules defined for a certain group. Someone should be able to calm tempers, shouldn’t they?

Delete messages from other participants

The option in question is under development and was released by the Wabetianfo website. According to the portal, it should be released and available to administrators soon. Before that, you will go through an evaluation period.

There are users who will approve the change, mainly so that the groups finally comply with their reason for existing. This means that if a conversation between residents and neighbors is not a space for giving political opinion, this can be a rule that, if violated, gives the administrator freedom to delete inappropriate messages.

despite the resource having been noticed in an update of the Android operating system, it should also be released for those who use WhatsApp on the iOS system. Other news should be announced for the messaging tool. One of them indicates the possibility of deleting messages that were sent even after a long time.

This upcoming option will allow people to delete content sent to contacts within two days. At least that’s the prediction.

This novelty should also annoy users of the application who are less attentive or spend a lot of time away from their cell phone. If it takes too long to open the conversation, the person may give up on the submission, so the citizen may not even know what was sent to him.

As always, all features are tested and tweaked before being released to users. Therefore, always leave the most up-to-date version on your mobile phone and observe the changes being evaluated.