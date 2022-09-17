Neymar reveals Messi’s difficult adaptation at PSG start

PSG’s attacking trio formed by Messi, Mbappé and Neymar seems to be more connected in the 2022/23 season – the numbers of the three players and the performance have improved with the coach Christophe Galtier. Neymar revealed that Lionel struggled to adapt to French football, so his level last season was not what all football fans expected.

“I know Leo [Messi] It’s been a long time and such a change is difficult. He had been at Barcelona for many years and now he has changed everything for his family too,” the Brazilian began in an interview with DAZN.

“The truth is that it is a little difficult, but I believe that now he is better, he is more at home. What I want is for him to enjoy it, for us to enjoy it together, because we know that we have many things ahead of us, difficult things, but for sure we can,” he added.

Messi ended 2021/22 with 34 games played, 11 goals scored and 14 assists. In 2022/23, in just 10 official games, he has already scored 5 goals and distributed 8 assists – if you keep this average your numbers will be much better at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Argentine left Barcelona in August 2021 after 17 seasons in Spanish football.

With PSG he won the French Championship 2021/22 and the French Super Cup 2022, but he failed with the team in the main objective: the Champions League – falling to Real Madrid in the round of 16.