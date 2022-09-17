On TikTok, Kaya Scodelario has fun comparing “Euphoria” and “Skins”

But who are we to judge, right? Actress Kaya Scodelario joined in the fun and published a TikTok this Tuesday (26) in which she mocks the fact that the series “Euphoria” would be “crazy”, when you take into account the age of its characters. But in the next instant, the video shows her reaction to remembering a project she was involved in: “Skins”.

“Seeing ‘Euphoria’ for the first time and thinking this is all crazy for 17-year-olds, but then remembering what I was doing on TV at 14,” he joked.

In the caption, the actress also said she was grateful for the opportunities, even though her generation was not “exactly safeguarded” from bad influences.

@kayascodelario Will always be greatful. But yeah safeguarding really wasn’t a thing back then… ♬ original sound – Kaya Scodelario

In the narrative of “Skins”, which also focuses on young teenagers, we follow the busy routine of students in the last two years of high school, between friendships and romances. The series, which caused huge controversy at the time, won a Bafta Award and ended up nominated for the Best Drama Series category.

The project was on the air for seven seasons, being finished in 2013. Today, it is possible to watch the episodes on Netflix.

In response to a follower, she said the performance raised some issues for her own mental health.

“Yea [me afetou]. It was a beautiful time, but also the deeply rooted cause of many of my problems now. But, it gave me the opportunity to do the work I love.”