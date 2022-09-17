Player who was lost in Flamengo is successful with Dorival and can be a starter in the Libertadores final

Player won by Flamengo

O Flamengo won 1-0 Sao Paulo last Wednesday (14), at the Maracanãin the return game of the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup. With the triumph conquered, Mengão made it to the final of the tournament. After the end of the match, the players of Rubro-Negro stayed on the lawn to celebrate with the Nation. Thiago Maiaone of the main athletes of Flamengo in the second semester, highlighted the comeback in the season and emphasized the good work of Dorival Junior.

– Glory to God. I managed to turn it around. The Nation embraced me. I’m very happy. I also thank my family who always fought for me. The Nation, the team, everyone is to be congratulated. Dorival arrived and fixed the team. We are that. We’re playing it easy and now it’s a party in the favela! declared Thiago.

It is worth noting that, since the arrival of Dorival Junior to Flamengo, some players began to have more opportunities in the red-black team. Thiago Maia is one of them. With the coach, the midfielder managed to demonstrate good football, evolved individually and is now among the starting 11 of the Cup team.

Focus on the leader hunt

Under the command of Dorival Júnior, Thiago Maia and the entire red-black squad are still alive in three competitions this season. At Brazil’s Cup and on America’s Liberators, Flamengo is a finalist. The opponents of the Rio de Janeiro team in these decisions will be Corinthians and Atletico-PR, respectively. already in BrazilianFla is third in the table, with 45 points, nine less than the leader palm trees.