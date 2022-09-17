Pogba’s brother is indicted and arrested for extortion of a Juventus player | international football

– We are going to contest this decision – reacted Mathias’ lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, in an interview with the BFMTV network, considering that his client “has not committed any criminal offense”.

Mathias, 32, reported himself to police on Wednesday and was eventually arrested. According to a judicial source, in addition to him, four other people, aged between 27 and 36, were also indicted and detained in the case, which involves extortion with a weapon, kidnapping in a gang and participation in an association of criminals.

Mbappé on the Pogba case: “I prefer to trust the word of a comrade”

1 of 2 2019 image of Paul Pogba and his brother, Mathias, who was arrested on Wednesday in an investigation for extortion – Photo: Guillaume Souvant/AFP 2019 image of Paul Pogba and his brother, Mathias, who was arrested on Wednesday in an investigation for extortion – Photo: Guillaume Souvant/AFP

The case, which affects France less than two months before the World Cup, was opened when Paul Pogba filed a complaint with the Turin Prosecutor’s Office after suffering extortion attempts between March and July 2022. However, the case gained attention. with the publication on August 27 of an enigmatic video in which Mathias, also a professional player, promised to make “revelations” about Paul and other athletes like Mbappé.

During his detention, Mathias acknowledged that this video was his own initiative, according to sources close to the investigation.

The star of the France selection told during his first hearing that he was the victim of blackmail by some childhood friends and two hooded men with guns, who demanded financial help and tried to extort him.

An amount of 13 million euros was requested and the player claims to have delivered 100 thousand euros. He then claimed to have recognized his brother Mathias among the suspects.

At another hearing, Pogba told investigators that Mathias was “under pressure” from people who wanted money from him. Last week, through his lawyer, Mathias Pogba said he was “totally oblivious to any extortion maneuver against his brother”.

The ex-Manchester United also alleged, in deposition, that he consulted a wizard and asked only to protect him from injuries. The French fear that the case will affect the atmosphere of the team in the World Cup. Mbappe, however, stated that, at first, he “prefers to trust the word of a companion”.