Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl win prizes and make fans angry

In the original Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl, we met the fourth generation of little monsters and were introduced to the Sinnoh region, which has become extremely important for the franchise, mainly for narrating the “divine” side of the franchise and for having many charismatic characters.

When the remakes of these games were announced for Nintendo Switch, many were extremely excited, but unfortunately, they fell short, not bringing major gameplay innovations and bringing an unattractive look.

During the Japan Game Awards, the remakes received two awards: one for the amount of sales and another for being considered the best Japanese game.