Power Book III finale and more Starzplay highlights in October 2022

The premiere of a new documentary series and the end of PowerBook III: Raising Kanan are among October’s highlights on STARZPLAY, STARZ’s international streaming platform. At the sunday 23the first episode of The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Faststory about brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who built a cocaine trafficking empire in the United States.

With the third season already confirmed, also on Sunday, the 23rd, the super production Power Book III: Raising Kanan comes to an end. As Kanan Stark confronts the truth about Detective Howard, Raquel “Raq” Thomas struggles to keep the family together and expand the business despite dangerous opposition from Unique and the New Jersey mob. With more action than ever before, the season two finale promises a lot of thrills.

SERIES:

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast – Premieres October 23 – A new episode every Sunday

DOCUMENTARY|16|8 EPISODES|30 MINS|2022

“BMF: Blowing Money Fast” is a limited-edition, half-hour-episode documentary series about the infamous Black Mafia Family, told by former members, insiders, associates and celebrities close to the family. The eight-episode documentary series will trace the meteoric rise and fall of BMF founders: Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, two brothers who built one of the greatest cocaine empires in American history. The docuseries comes on the heels of STARZPLAY’s scripted drama “BMF,” and will cover the full arc of BMF’s history, from the rise of the Flenory family in 1980s Detroit to the present day.

The series is directed by Shan Nicholson and Chris Frierson and produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Shan Nicholson, who also serve as showrunners. Additional executive producers are Richard Perello and Stacey Offman; co-executive producers Brad Hebert and Isaac Bolden and senior producer Jessica Vale.

POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN – Season 2 – Final episode October 23 – Season 1 now available – Already renewed for Season 3

CRIME|16|8 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

At the beginning of season two, Raquel Thomas has control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is on the run. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s enduring secret, he still has doubts about his past. Kanan seeks the truth as Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans revolving around his bankrupt record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his personal project get in the way of his expansion. Though Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father he never was. The bonds that unite this family are unraveling, but Raq will stop at nothing to keep them together.

Cast: MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Quincy Brown and Toby Sandeman.

TODA LA SANGRE — STARZPLAY Original Series – Available Now – A new episode every Thursday

POLICE THRILLER|16|10 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

All Blood follows Casasola, a tabloid reporter who joins forces with police lieutenant Edith Mondragón and anthropologist Elisa, with the aim of deciphering a series of murders that shocked the country. Together, they travel through Mexico City chasing a ritualistic killer whose quirk is to recreate ancient Aztec sacrifices. The work is based on the best-selling novels by Mexican author Bernardo Esquinca.

Cast: Aarón Díaz, Ana Brenda Contreras, Yoshira Escárraga, Antonio Trejo Sánchez, Clementina Guadarrama, Cinthia Vázquez, Odiseo Bichir and Julio Casado.

THE SERPENT QUEEN — Available now – A new episode every Sunday

DRAMA|16|8 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

“The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici, who became one of France’s most powerful and longest-lived rulers. Catarina’s story unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she has learned to her new handmaiden, Rahima. At the age of 14, the young and orphan Catherine marries in the French court of the 16th century. Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement has traded a large dowry and geopolitical alliance in exchange for the union, and with it comes the expectation of many heirs. However, on their wedding night, Catherine discovers that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers, a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice her age. With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catarina must quickly learn who she can trust – both within her personal entourage of courtiers and members of the royal court – while manipulating anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost. .

Cast: Samantha Morton, Liv Hill, Sennia Nanua, Charles Dance, Colm Meaney, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsm, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Beth Goddard, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane and Rupert Everett.

POWER BOOK II: GHOST – Season 2 — Available Now – Season 1 Now Available

CRIME|16|10 EPISODES|60 MINS|2021

This season, Tariq must sacrifice anything to save his family. He turns to MacLean, Saxe and Tate. Monet questions whether Tariq is best for his family. Dru and Diana question his moves, especially trusting Cane. In doing so, Monet finds himself in bed with Mecca. Forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, that she must decide what she wants and what she will sacrifice to get it.

Cast: Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Daniel Sunjata and Larenz Tate.

GAGS OF LONDON – Season 1 – Available now

CRIME|16|9 EPISODES|60 MINS|2020

For 20 years, Finn Wallace was London’s most powerful criminal. Billions of pounds flowed through his organization each year. But now he is dead – and no one knows who ordered the coup. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace, with the help of the Dumani family, headed by Ed Dumani, to take his father’s place. Perhaps the only man who can help him is Elliot Finch, who so far has been one of life’s losers, a drifter with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But when the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported into the inner workings of London’s biggest criminal organization.

Cast: Joe Cole, Sope Dìrísù, Colm Meaney, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Paapa Essiedu and Pippa Bennett-Warner.

STEP UP: High Water — Seasons 1 and 2 — Available now

DRAMA|14|20 EPISODES|50 MINS|2018-2019

Based on the movie franchise step up, which grossed $650 million at the global box office and sparked a cultural phenomenon, this thrilling reinvented drama centers on several ambitious young dancers at a contemporary performing arts school in Atlanta. The first two seasons star singer/songwriter/producer Ne-Yo, the late Naya Rivera and Faizon Love.

Cast: Ne-Yo, Naya Rivera, Faizon Love, Marcus Emanuel Mitchell, Terrence Green, Eric Graise, Jade Chynoweth.

THE GREAT — Season 2 — Available Now – Season 1 Now Available

DRAMA|16|10 EPISODES|60 MINS|2021

In the second season of “The Great”, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for herself, but now she must face the reality of “liberating” a country that doesn’t want to be free. She also struggles with her own heart as she continues to balance her relationship with Peter. Ultimately, Catherine will learn that becoming ‘The Great’ will demand more of her than she could ever imagine.

Both Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were nominated for a 2022 Emmy in the acting category; Elle as “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” and Nicholas as “Best Actor in a Comedy Series”. Season 1 is also available.

Cast: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

FILMS:

DRACULA UNTOLD — Dracula: The Untold Story — Available October 1

FANTASY|TERROR|14|92 MINS|2014

It is the year 1462. Transylvania is at peace under the rule of Vlad III and his beloved wife Mirena.

Cast: Luke EvansSarah GardonDominic CooperCharles DanceArt ParkinsonZach McGowanWilliam Houston

SPIDER-MAN 2 — Spider-Man 2 — Available October 1

ACTION|ADVENTURE|FREE|127 MINS|2004

From Marvel: Peter faces new challenges as he learns to deal with “his gift and his curse”, desperately trying to harmonize his two identities: that of the arachnid superhero, Spider-Man, and that of the college student.

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Stan Lee, Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina, Bruce Campbell, Willem Dafoe, James Franco.