Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren gather to see the monarch’s coffin

This Friday (16/9), some of the 12 great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth gathered to pay tribute to the monarch, in Westminster, where the coffin of the sovereign remains until Monday (19/9). The ceremony began at 3:50 pm (Brasilia time) and is called the Vigil of the Princes.

As the Queen’s four children – King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – stood around the coffin with their heads down for 10 minutes, other royals watched from the upper part of the hall, according to the magazine. People. Among them, Queen Camila, Timothy Laurence, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The latter two were seen quite emotional, according to The Mirror.

***real family ***Royal family 1 Queen Elizabeth II was the head of the British Crown from 1952 to 2022. She died aged 96 and remained on the throne longer than any other British monarch.Michael Ukas – Pool /Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ***Queen Elizabeth II Visits Canada – Day 2 Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II from 1952 until his death in early 2021. He was the oldest man in the family’s history.Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images ***Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.Fox Photos/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***Real family King Charles III, 73, is the current monarch of the United Kingdom. The eldest son and heir of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, he was married to Princess Diana, with whom he had two children.Getty Images ***Family-Real_Escandaloslady-di-harryVidaEstilo_Metrópoles Diana, Princess of Wales, was a member of the British royal family from 1981 to 1996, for the duration of her marriage to Charles. She died in 1997, aged 36.Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***Camilla and Charles King Charles III married Queen Consort Camilla in 2005Getty Images ***real family Prince William is the eldest son of Charles and the late Diana, making him first in line to the British throne.Chris Jelf/Kensington Royal/Instagram Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***Royal family 1 Kate Middleton is the wife of Prince William, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. The couple have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images ***Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth Prince Harry is the youngest child of Charles and Diana. In 2020, he announced his departure as an active member of the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle.John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner ***meghan Meghan Markle is an American former actress and current wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The couple has two children: Archie and Lilibet.Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images ***Princess Anne Anne Elizabeth is the only child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is the sister of King Charles III and has two children.Getty Images Metrópoles 6 partner advertising ***Autumn-e-Peter-Phillips-1024×683 Peter Mark is Princess Anne’s son with her first husband, Mark Phillips. He is the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.Getty Images ***zara tindall Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips. The athlete is Peter’s younger sister.Getty Images Metrópoles 7 partner advertising ***Andrew Andrew Albert is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He has two daughters: Beatrice and Eugenie.Getty Images ***Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew Beatrice Mary is Andrew’s eldest daughter and Eugenie’s sister. The young woman got married in 2020Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Advertising from the Metrópoles 8 partner ***Princess Eugenie Eugenie Victoria is Andrew’s youngest daughter. She and sister Beatrice are granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images ***windsor Edward is the fourth and youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He has two children: Louise and Jaime.Getty Images Metrópoles 9 partner advertising ***Louise as a child with her grandparents Louise Windsor is the eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward. She is one of the granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.Getty Images ***James Alexander James Alexander is the second child of Prince Edward and the brother of Lady Louise. He is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Getty Images 0

Princess Anne’s son Peter Philip was accompanying daughters Savannah and Isla. Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, also made sure to bring their daughters Lena and Mia. Prince William and Kate Midleton and their three children did not join the others for the occasion.

The body of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in London last Tuesday (13/9). The coffin has been on display at Westminster Hall for the public for two days. On Monday (19/9), Elizabeth II will be buried in Windsor alongside her husband, parents and sister.

