Remember 5 singers who invested in their careers as actors

The artistic career allows many possibilities and one of them is not to get attached to just one area. Several singers rose to fame and proved to be “complete performers” upon arriving in the acting world.

Recently, the singer Harry Styles caught the media’s attention by investing in his acting career in Do not worry, dear is at My Policeman. Both productions will feature Styles as the protagonist and will hit theaters this year.

Harry, however, is not the only one to shine on screens. In Rihanna The Lady Gagaartists achieved recognition in cinema and even reached the Oscar.

Harry Styles

the singer of Watermelon Sugar reached success after joining the boyband One Direction and, recently, he showed a willingness to invest more heavily in his career as an actor. Harry first appeared on screen as Alex in Dunkirk2017 movie.

This year, he embraced the projects Do not worry, dearwhich will be released on September 23, and My Policemanscheduled to hit theaters on October 21 and on the Amazon Prime Video on the 4th of November.

The artist is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eros, brother of Thanos. He appeared playing the character for the first time in 2021, in the film eternalin the post-credits scenes, and should return soon.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift also tries to make a career in cinema. The singer is one of those confirmed in Amsterdamwhich hits theaters on October 6th with a strong cast and names like Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Taylor’s first screen experience was with the feature Love’s comings and goings2010. She acted alongside Taylor Lautner and the two ended up dating in real life.

The artist has also joined the cast of The Giver of Memoriesbeside Meryl Streepin 2014. In 2019, she tattooed as the character Bombalurina in the criticized feature cats.

Rihanna

Rihanna is always multifunctional and, in addition to being a singer and businesswoman, the artist is also an actress. She made her screen debut in 2006 with the teen comedy The Spicy: All or Nothing.

However, her most prominent role came as Nine Ball in 2018’s Eight Women and a Secret, in which Rihanna acted alongside the likes of Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake started in music as Harry Styles, joining a boy band. after leaving the ‘N Syncthe singer invested in a solo career and began to stand out on the movie screens.

Justin already has a veritable portfolio of hit movies. In 2010, the singer joined the cast of The social network, a film that won three trophies at the Oscars. The artist also starred in the feature Colorful friendshipin 2011, alongside Mila Kunis.

In 2017, Timberlake returned again to the Oscars ceremony to perform with the song Can’t Stop The Feelingfrom animation trolls, in which he voiced the character Branch. The song was nominated for the Best Original Song award.

Lady Gaga

One of the most remembered when it comes to singers who have excelled in acting, Lady Gaga has also collected great roles in the movies. The artist began to stand out as an actress in the horror series American Horror Story and won the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries at the Golden Globes in 2016.

In 2018, Gaga starred in the feature A Star is Born and, the following year, made history after becoming the first artist to win five awards in the same season. She collected a Grammy, Golden Globe, Bafta, Critics’ Choice and scored an Oscar with Shallowwhich won the award for Best Original Song.

The singer will return to movie theaters again in 2024 starring Joker: Folie à Deuxsequence of jokerbeside Joaquin Phoenix.

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise de Morais

