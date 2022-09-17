Renato Augusto explains Corinthians’ strategy to beat Fluminense

Corinthians won and convinced this Thursday, when they defeated Fluminense 3-0, in the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Author of the first goal in the duel, midfielder Renato Augusto gave an interview shortly after the duel, still inside the Neo Química Arena.

Timão’s number 8 initially talked about some of the opportunities he created before the goal scored. The player tried two shots from outside the area, which caused danger to goalkeeper Fábio, and explained the plays.

“We had worked on a rehearsed play, as Fluminense scored a corner, the ball bounced a lot and I caught it on the bottom. In the other, Mosquito gave me a ball, I managed to hit it and Fábio made a good save. Then I said ‘man, I need one more, I can’t fail’. Thank God I had the opportunity, I scored. The most important thing is not the goal, but as the team played, the fans leave here satisfied because they saw delivery, not only the result, but the delivery. This brings the fans closer to us and now we have two games to fight for the title”, reported Renato Augusto, who soon explained the move that resulted in the goal.

“I didn’t see Yuri (free), I accelerated and saw Fábio on the other side, so I kicked fast so there was no chance of him getting there. I was at high speed and I came crashing. I needed one more chance and the goal came out”, he stated.

After drawing 2-2 in the first leg, Corinthians came to the second leg with the need to win to qualify in normal time. The score by 3 to 0 came from a great collective performance of Vítor Pereira’s team, which Renato Augusto unraveled.

“When you play against Fluminense, this way of playing Diniz forces you to change your game. So you have to adapt, read the game quickly so you don’t get crushed, because it starts to rotate, by players between the lines and it does this until it reaches your goal. We managed to hold Fluminense on the defensive side and in the opportunity we had, we managed to score. We could have done even more, we had chances, but we missed the last passes, this is part of the game, we had a great performance”, evaluated the Corinthians shirt 8.

Now, in the Copa do Brasil, it’s time for Timão to meet again. The Parque São Jorge team faces Flamengo in the final, just over two months after the two teams met in the Copa Libertadores. For Renato Augusto, the previous duel in the continental competition can serve as a learning experience for Corinthians.

“Opponents study you. We studied, we saw some teams that also managed to hold Fluminense, which is difficult, so you learn. We did our homework, played a great game and qualified. Now we have two games to be champions, difficult confrontation, we have experience of having faced them in Libertadores, that serves as something of learning for us to make two great games”, said the midfielder.

