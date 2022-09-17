Renato Augusto recalls his absence in Libertadores and projects Corinthians against Flamengo

Qualified to the final of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians has the possibility of a rematch against Flamengo. It is worth remembering that it was the carioca team that eliminated Timão in the Copa Libertadores, still in the quarterfinals.

At the time, Corinthians did not have one of its main players available. Delivered to the DM, midfielder Renato Augusto was not even on the bench in the first leg and only entered the second half in the Maracanã decision. Against Fluminense, in the Copa do Brasil, he was the main alvinegra figure.

“There was a big swelling of the entrance, until I stop to treat it, I end up not recovering 100%. I was feeling good, I was confident, I talked a lot with Bruno, with the medical part of the club, there was not a big risk for thatso I knew it was a decisive game and there was no reason not to go to the game”, recalled Renato Augusto.

For the midfielder of Timão, the team is in a moment of growth after the elimination in Libertadores and has conditions to fight for the title. Renato Augusto also praised Flamengo, a team he judged as “deadly”

“We grew up at the right time. In the season you fluctuate a lot, you can’t always play at maximum, you end up fluctuating, when it grows at the end it’s interesting because sometimes that’s what gives you a title. We are growing at the right moment, we have a good group, a strong group and now we are going to a final with a chance of winning the title”, she evaluated.

“This will be more for Vítor. But it’s a deadly team, so make as little mistakes as possible and when he makes a mistake, he has to kill. There are two deadly teams that I always talk about, Palmeiras and Flamengo. Palmeiras came here, we dominated the game and in one ball they scored. So they are two teams that you can’t miss and have the opportunity and kill soon, as we did today, we had the opportunity and we killed. We are in a growing trend, I hope we can make two great games and come out with the title”, concluded Renato Augusto.

Corinthians and Flamengo decide the Copa do Brasil in back-and-forth duels, still without a defined order. The finals are scheduled for the 12th and 19th of October.

