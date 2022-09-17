Ronaldo confirms presence in Cruzeiro x Vasco and promises to present project

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press The last time Ronaldo went to Mineiro, Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with Cricima

Major shareholder of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo Fenmeno confirmed his presence in the duel against Vasco, next Wednesday, at 9 pm, in Mineiro, for the 31st round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

In a live on Twitch held this Friday, Fenmeno said that he was in BH to follow the duel against Vasco, which could mark the return of the celestial elite team of Brazilian football. Ronaldo also promised to present a project “that everyone will be proud to know”.

“There are already more than 50 thousand tickets sold. It will be sold out, sold out. I’ll be there. I’m going to BH on Tuesday morning. We’re going to present a very cool project that we put together and I’m sure everyone will be proud of it. know,” Ronaldo said.

Mineiros and Cariocas will face each other next Wednesday (21), at 9 pm. Depending on the results of the 30th round, Cruzeiro can mathematically guarantee elite access to national football in this match.