Russia repeated in Izyum what it did in Bucha, says Zelensky

the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky (photo), compared the atrocities committed by the Russians in Izyum to Bucha massacre. This week, Ukrainian authorities found one mass grave with 440 bodies buried in the city of Izyum, in the northeast of the country.

“torture chambers where civilians from occupied cities and towns were abused, places where people were held – even foreigners – were found. In particular, seven citizens of the Republic of Sri Lanka, students at the Kupyansk Faculty of Medicine. In March, they were captured by Russian soldiers and later held in the basement. Only now, after the liberation of the region of Kharkivthese people were saved, receiving adequate medical care”said Zelensky.

The city of Izyum was reconquered during the counteroffensive of Kiev throughout the occupied region of Kharkivone of the largest in Ukraine.

In a message transmitted by video, he also stated that “there are clear signs of torture and humiliation of the population. In addition, there are indications that Russian soldiers who were in the vicinity of that location fired on those graves simply for fun.”.

