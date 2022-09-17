Santos trains on synthetic turf before facing Palmeiras; see probable team

Santos performed this Friday their penultimate activity before facing Palmeiras, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. The classic is scheduled for this Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

Unlike usual, Peixe trained on a synthetic turf at CT Rei Pelé this morning. The idea of ​​the commission is to get the players used to the field of the house alviverde.

With the departure of Lisca, who will command Alvinegro Praiano in this game is the interim Orlando Ribeiro, who was in the under-20. For his first match on the professional team, the coach will have almost the entire squad available. The only casualty is Rodrigo Fernández.

The midfielder continues to evolve in internal treatment with physiotherapy at the Club’s Medical Department. The Uruguayan suffered a partial injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh in the 2-1 defeat against Goiás.

On the other hand, Santos will have important reinforcements. Carlos Sánchez is recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh. The midfielder returned to participate in activities with the rest of the group on Tuesday.

Ângelo is back after serving the Brazilian under-20 team in a tournament in Punta del Este, Uruguay. The striker was out of the last two games.

So, a possible escalation is with: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

The Santos squad ends its preparation this Saturday. At the moment, Alvinegro Praiano is in 10th place in the Brasileirão, with 34 points.

