São Paulo fans campaign to pay R$500,000 to Flamengo’s titleholder and take him to Morumbi

Flamengo occupies third place in the Brazilian Championship with 45 points, nine behind leader Palmeiras, but still dreams of getting that cup. However, it is worth noting that Rubro-Negro is in the final of the Libertadores da América and Copa do Brasil, where they confirmed their classification against São Paulo last Wednesday (14), in an aggregate score of 4 to 1.

In the Rubro-Negro squad, one of the players who has been standing out is the midfielder João Gomes, who was trained in the team’s basic categories. The defender was launched in the main team by coach Rogério Ceni and, since then, has been widely used and became the holder of the position. Before that, the player had not had opportunities in the team.

In view of this, São Paulo fans are demonstrating on social media asking for the hiring of the steering wheel for next season. It is worth mentioning that some still found an ‘alternative’ for hiring the athlete. “Éder leaves, passes 500 of the 700k that Éder wins and brings the kid here!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Others appealed for the steering wheel’s gratitude to Ceni, who gave him his first professional opportunity. “João Gomes come work with those who bet on you!”, wrote and another added. “Link Rogério Ceni”. However, João Gomes has a contract with Flamengo until December 2025.

At 21 years old, the player is valued by Transfermarkt for 10 million euros, around R$ 52.4 million at the current price. Flamengo’s next match is a classic against Fluminense next Sunday (18), at 4 pm, at Maracanã Stadium.

