Saturday Session Will Show ‘The Almighty’ With Jim Carrey

The film is shown after Jornal Hoje on TV Globo’s schedule.

TV Globo will broadcast in the Saturday Session of today, September 17, the comedy Almighty with Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston. The exhibition takes place after Jornal Hoje, starting at 2:10 pm.

Bruce’s life begins to fall apart. He takes his frustration out on God. In an unexpected encounter, the Almighty himself decides to give Bruce his powers. The film is from 2003.

Globo’s schedule changes according to the region.

Today’s Saturday Session movie is The Almighty, with Jim Carrey. Bruce Nolan’s (Jim Carrey) TV career has been stalled for some time, and when he’s passed over for a coveted anchor position, he loses it, complaining that God is treating him badly.

Soon after, God (Morgan Freeman) contacts Bruce and offers him all of his powers if he thinks he can do a better job. Bruce accepts and goes on a spree, using his newfound abilities for personal and selfish use until he realizes the world’s prayers are unanswered.

Jim Carrey was 40 years old in Almighty when he played the character ‘Bruce Nolan’. That was 19 years ago, in 2003. Today he is 60 years old.

Jennifer Aniston was 33 years old when she played the character ‘Grace Connelly’.

If you miss today’s screening of the Saturday Session on TV Globo, starting at 2:10 pm, but still want to watch the film, the production is available in the Globoplay catalogue.

Watch the trailer for The Almighty, today’s Saturday Session movie:

Globe’s film schedule

04:00 Owl I – Foxcatcher – A Story That Shocked The World

06:00 Globo Reporter

06:50 It’s from home

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

12:40 Globo Esporte

13:00 Political Time 2022

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:10 Saturday Session – Almighty

15:50 Cauldron With Mion

18:30 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:20 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 Political Time 2022

20:55 National Journal

21:50 Pantanal

23:00 High Hours

00:50 Supercine – Ricki And The Flash – Back Home

02:35 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

03:15 Owl I – Momentum

