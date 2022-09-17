see the update of the most beloved WhatsApp icons

Unicode has made an official announcement about the availability of more than 30 different stickers in the coming months. Those who love to have fun choosing the best icons can celebrate because they will all be released soon. Periodically, the company responsible for the design of the images, illustrates new designs thinking about the demand of users of social networks.

See too: How to know if someone has read your WhatsApp message even with verification turned off

emoji categories

Now that there is the ability to reply to messages using emojis directly, an update has never been more awaited. Among the categories, the one that has been receiving the most attention is that of animals, with the entry of geese, elk and the donkey kicking. Jellyfish and a black bird show that creators are still being creative.

Considering the diversity

In the last collections, the emoji involving couples of different orientations drew attention, however, it has been some time since the concern about diversity began to be considered. Characters of different ethnicities and skin tones appear, showing the possibility of different audiences to create a quick and human identification.

many news

Pink and blue hearts, ginger, pea and lavender promise to earn a place among the most popular. A black power comb and a fan show how the culture of different places has gained value in recent years. O Whatsapp represents a worldwide phenomenon of communication and seeks to bring together references capable of being universally interpreted.

These are the new icons, and as mentioned, although it has a universal character, it is inevitable to find different interpretations of the same symbol.

The face shaking in confusion can be used in different contexts, depending on the intention. The wing manages to represent freedom, but also angelic attitudes, everything varies according to the dialogue and cultural perspectives.

Updates will be finalized by January 2023, when all iOS, Windows and android will be ready to use the new emojis.