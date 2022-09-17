Selena Gomez documentary gets premiere date at film festival

The magazine Variety revealed, this Thursday (15), that the documentary of Selena Gomez will debut at the 36th edition of AFI Fest! The film festival will start on the 2nd – the same date on which the feature film about the artist’s life will be shown.

The CEO of AFI, Bob Gazzalespoke through a press release: “AFI is proud to kick off AFI Fest 2022 with ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’a film that is as profoundly powerful as it is personal.”

He continued: “Selena Gomez is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, Alek [Keshishian] and Apple to illuminate your journey in this beautiful celebration of optimism, vulnerability and hope.”

Learn more about Selena Gomez’s documentary

“Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” is a work that will reveal details about the artist’s career and crises in her personal life. The film rights belong to Apple TV+with production of Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management & Media. This is the same team behind Billie Eilish’s project, called “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”.

The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, who also stood out for his work on “Na Cama com Madonna”. In an interview for the website deadlinethe director said:

“I had no interest in doing a traditional pop documentary,” he revealed. “I wanted to show something more authentic, and so did Selena. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea this would become a six-year labor of love.”

Apple TV+ has not yet released the official release date of the documentary in the catalog.