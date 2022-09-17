Shopee, Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce company, closes factories, lays off employees and Brazil may be on the radar

Photo: Ecommerce Brazil

Shopee, one of the biggest e-commerce companies, is closing factories and laying off workers in several countries after registering millions of losses.

Shopee, one of Asia’s biggest e-commerce companies, has laid off dozens of employees in recent weeks in a move that comes after its parent company Sea pointed to mounting losses and sharply slower revenue growth. Four people interviewed by Reuters, who participated in a WeChat group of approximately 60 people, said their positions were suspended days before they were due to start in the role.

Shopee lays off Mexico employees

Singapore-based Sea says it has recently terminated some jobs at Shopee, but declined to provide figures.

According to a company spokesperson, due to adjustments in the hiring plans of some professionals in the technology sector, several functions in Shopee are no longer available.

The company is working closely together to support laid-off professionals. Earlier this year, some media reports claimed that Shopee had reduced the number of employees in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Mexico.

Sea takes millionaire loss

In March, Sea said it would continue to invest in Shopee, which is a competitor of Lazada, from Alibaba, in Southeast Asia, and that the expansion of the unit remained a priority.

However, in August, the company withdrew its annual forecast for the e-commerce sector. Forrest Li, founder and CEO of Sea, says that the market environment was increasingly unstable and focused on the demand to prioritize profits and efficiency.

Sea had a net loss of $931 million in the second quarter of this yearmore than double what was recorded in 2021.

Shopee parent company loses billionaire market value

According to the chief analyst at DZT Research, Ke Yan, the company’s tone has never been so pessimistic, stating that Sea’s strategy of using the cash flow from Garena, the group’s gaming sector, to compensate for Shopee’s cash burn. it was unsustainable.

“The company’s handling of employee layoffs was ugly and disgraceful and will possibly damage its reputation,” said Ke Yan.

The company saw its market value rise to over 200 billion dollars in October last year, after Garena increased its popularity during the pandemic, however the shares have dropped since then and the company is now worth 27 billion dollars.

