Simple and easy method to recover deleted WhatsApp messages: check it out!

Currently, one of the most used apps for cell phones is WhatsApp. The platform allows people from all over the world to connect in just a few minutes and completely free of charge.

The service is part of the Meta group alongside Instagram and Facebook, thus creating one of the most used sets of applications for smartphones. Even though it is present every day in the lives of so many people, there are modalities that can still remain secret for some people.

Messages on WhatsApp

It hasn’t been that long since WhatsApp allowed users to delete messages. The modality offers the option for messages to disappear for the person who received them, showing only a warning. In addition, it is also possible to delete only for the user himself, that is, the recipient continues to see the message only the sender who leaves him without seeing it.

However, sometimes users can perform this process without really intending to and end up losing the message. What many people don’t know is that it is possible to recover deleted messages.

Through the backup, the user will be able to have access to the old contents or that were deleted directly in the application. In addition to being able to assist in the recovery of messages, the backup can be used when changing cell phones. Thus, the user is able to keep the information of the messenger application on the new device.

This process is quite simple and can be done in a few minutes. See below how to do it.

How does this service work?

The backup of the messenger application is a feature that can be very useful for users, as mentioned before, it allows the person to save the device’s message history directly in the cloud so that it is possible to recover it at any time.

With this tool, the person can retrieve all the old conversations held with other contacts. In addition, you may still be able to access videos and photos that may have already been deleted from the device.

This backup is carried out through Google Drive in the case of Android model cell phones. People who use the iPhone, that is, iOS, perform the procedure through iCloud.

How to perform the backup

Users can choose to automatically enable backup. Thus, the cell phone performs the process without needing the user’s daily, weekly, or monthly permission. To enable this mode, just access WhatsApp settings.

Then click on the “Chat” option and then on “Chat backup”. Once this is done, the person should choose “Back up to Google Drive.” Therefore, the messages will be saved.

Recovering deleted messages

Users who are interested in being able to recover messages that have already been deleted directly in the application can follow a very simple procedure to gain access.

The first of them is to delete WhatsApp from mobile and then reinstall it. To do this, just visit the Android model app stores: https://bit.ly/3Q7dcAV or iOS: https://apple.co/2IZPR2Z.

After downloading the platform again, just open it and click on “Agree and continue”. Then, enter the phone number and click on the “Ok” button in the upper right corner. The option “Restore chat history” will appear and then you can click “Next”.

At the end of the process, the user will have the conversations that were recently deleted. Then just go back to the conversation you want to retrieve. However, it is important to note that for this procedure to work it is necessary to have performed a backup beforehand.

