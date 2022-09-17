Sormani says that Corinthians player, at his peak, is better than De Bruyne – 09/16/2022

Fábio Sormani, an ESPN commentator, opined that a Corinthians midfielder, when at his peak, was superior to Manchester City’s De Bruyne. The journalist was questioned during today’s edition (16) of the ‘F90’ program and stated that Renato Augusto, the conductor of Alvinegro in São Paulo, was better than the Belgian.

“At its peak? Renato [Augusto foi melhor], dust. My opinion. I respect anyone who likes De Bruyne. I would play for my team, easy, but I don’t think this player is all that people say no,” he said.

The two players have already faced each other on the field. In the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, both defended their teams in Brazil’s defeat to Belgium and scored.

Sormani is known for making controversial statements. This year, the journalist has already suggested Diego Ribas as coach of Fla, before the hiring of Dorival Júnior, and opined that Rony, from Palmeiras, is a better striker than Pedro.

Renato Augusto on the rise

The 34-year-old midfielder made the difference yesterday (15) for Corinthians against Fluminense in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, scoring Timão’s first goal in a 3-0 victory over Tricolor Carioca. Now, he will face in the decision the club that revealed him.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Renato started his career with Flamengo. But he doesn’t want the decisive match of the tournament to be held in his home state.

“Obviously deciding here at home, with the support of our fans, in a special place. If I could choose, obviously I want to decide here”, said Renato Augusto. The order of field orders for the final of the Copa do Brasil will be decided in a draw held next Tuesday (20), at the headquarters of the CBF. The round-trip departures will be held on the 12th and 19th, respectively.