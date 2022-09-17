Spider-Man 3 and more movie releases come to streaming – Tecnoblog

Between the months of June and July, several news reached the streaming platforms, including some feature films that landed straight from theaters, a few months after its debut. If you were in doubt about what to watch this weekend, check out the synopses and links of some of these titles below and get ready to live a lot of emotions, straight from the couch at home.

Spider-Man: No Return Home (Image: Handout/Sony)

HBO Max

Spider-Man: No Return Home

Latest movie of famous comic book superhero, Spider-Man: No Return Home is starring Tom Holland. In the film, after having his identity exposed to the world, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to help him use his powers and make everyone forget about the revelation. The spell, however, doesn’t go as planned and different timelines intersect, causing villains from other realities to appear in Peter’s universe.

Direction: Jon Watts

Jon Watts Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch Link on HBO Max

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Reboot of a famous film franchise, inspired by the video games of the same name, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City tells the origin story of games. The plot, set in 1988, follows young Claire as she returns to Raccoon City to alert her brother Chris about a conspiracy involving the Umbrella Corporation. In the meantime, Chris and his colleagues are called in to investigate a murder that took place at the Spencer mansion.

Direction: Johannes Roberts

Johannes Roberts Cast: Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell and Tom Hopper

Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell and Tom Hopper Link on HBO Max

Globoplay

Provisional Measure

Brazilian feature film directed by Lázaro Ramos, Provisional Measure is a drama film, which touches on a strong and very important theme to be discussed: racism Success in cinemas, the title takes place in a not too distant future, in which a provisional measure is approved by the National Congress and obliges all black citizens of the country to migrate to Africa.

Direction: Lázaro Ramos

Lázaro Ramos Cast: Taís Araújo, ‎Alfred Enoch‎ and ‎Seu Jorge

Taís Araújo, ‎Alfred Enoch‎ and ‎Seu Jorge Link on Globoplay

Amazon Prime Video

Killer Without a Trace

Starring Liam Neeson, an action movie veteran, Killer Without a Trace also counts with Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci in its cast. The title tells the story of a hired assassin, about to retire, who refuses to do his last job, when he discovers that the victim is a 13-year-old girl. The crime, however, ends up being committed by someone else and the gunslinger is pursued by both the investigators and the perpetrators of the murder, while suffering from memory lapses.

Were you excited to watch these movies on streams? Tell us which one you want to start with!