Spider-Man actress gets excited about breaking movie acting rule

Every actor or actress learns from an early age a basic rule for starring in movies and series: ignore the existence of the camera. But Angourie Rice, Betty Brant in the new Spider-Man trilogy, had to forget that recommendation to play the protagonist of the Paramount+ movie Honor Society. “It was very exciting,” admits the star.

In the comedy, which also features Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin from Stranger Things) in the cast, Angourie Rice plays Honor, a teenager willing to do anything to study at Harvard. In addition to her extreme dedication to her studies, she comes up with a plan to sabotage her main competitors.

The viewer becomes something of Honor’s accomplice, as she breaks the fourth wall and goes straight to the camera to explain what’s going on – something similar to what is currently being done in She-Hulk, and which Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) had already done. made in the classic Curtindo a Vida Aidado (1986).

While the natural instinct is to ignore the lens, Angourie explains that it wasn’t that hard to break the fourth wall in Honor Society. “I’ve been told all my career, ‘don’t look at the camera.’ When you finally get permission to look, it’s exciting. And then it becomes something normal, because she is there, she is like a person you want to talk to”, she explains in an exclusive conversation with the Tangerine.

The problem, jokes the star, is to go back to forgetting that cameras exist after having so much fun breaking that rule. “I loved it, it was a lot of fun to make, but now I need to train my brain again not to look at her anymore”, says Angourie, laughing.

Honor Society Girl or Villain?

Main character of the film, Honor is seen as the girl in the story. However, she commits such reprehensible attitudes that it is difficult not to paint her as a villain as well. Finding balance was a challenge for the young protagonist. “I had to find her heart. That’s what I do with all paper. Trying to find out what drives them, where their feelings come from,” she justifies.

“With Honor, it all comes from a place of fear and wanting to protect herself, because she’s afraid that people won’t like her, that they’ll stop loving her if they find out who she really is. So I took that feeling and used that to help me understand her better.”

Angourie Rice also drew inspiration from characters from other films to build her Honor. The list includes: Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon), from Election (1999); Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), from Beverly Hills (1995); Olive Penderghast (Emma Stone), from The Lie (2010); and Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), from the eponymous series (2016-2019).

“I don’t think Cher and Honor are that similar, but they have a similar arc of learning and maturing. Lie was also another inspiration, because Olive talks to the computer camera. And I think especially the second season of Fleabag, because she meets someone who really sees her for the first time. It’s the same with Honor, she’s shocked when Michael [Gaten Matarazzo] notices her, and then she doesn’t have to look at the camera so much anymore”, he lists.

