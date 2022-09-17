The 10 most watched movies of the week (17/09/2022)

The last few days were quite busy and this was reflected in the list of most watched movies of the week. Proof of this is that the death of Queen Elizabeth II brought a 2008 title into the spotlight, while Disney+ launched another one. blockbuster highly anticipated and which appears here in the Top 3.

In addition, the list of most watched movies has the debut of horror the black phone, which brings a very intriguing plot and full of twists; and the return of Jurassic World: Dominion after a week of absence, marking, perhaps, the last breath of the feature here.

In their minds, two old acquaintances reinforce their popularity with moviegoers, since they’ve been around for a while and don’t seem to be leaving anytime soon.

Curious? Then check out the full list of most watched movies of the week below. Remembering that the ranking is an estimate made by JustWatch based on the volume of user searches on its platform, since there is no index in Brazil that measures this.

10. Jurassic World: Dominion

The last chapter of the trilogy Jurassic World is back on the list of most watched movies after a week of absence. Still without a premiere date on streaming services in Brazil, the film continues to arouse the curiosity of fans who were unable to see it in the cinema.

And a lot of that has to do with the nostalgic appeal of the film, which ends up being its main attraction. Despite having hit the tone of the first film a lot and been forgiven by many people in its second chapter, Domain ends the saga Jurassic World with a weak script that appeals even more to the absurd, making the whole story of dinosaurs living among humans a science fiction even playful.

Jurassic World: Dominion for now it can only be purchased or rented on Apple TV, Play Store and Amazon.

9. The Queen

The death of Queen Elizabeth II aroused many people’s interest in knowing a little more about the second longest-lived monarch in history. And while in the series The Crown has experienced a surge in popularity, in the movies it was The Queen who shined.

The film features stellar performance by Helen Mirren, who plays Elizabeth II during one of the most turbulent periods of her 70-year reign: the death of Princess Diana. Confused by her daughter-in-law’s popularity, she isolates herself with the royal family while the population wants to get closer to them.

The Queen is available in Globoplay, Now and Starz catalogues.

8. The Northman

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022, the man of the north landed on digital platforms some time ago and since then has always been on the list of most watched of the week.

It’s also no wonder: the long captivates not only fans of Viking movies, but also those who like a good story of revenge and death. The epic tone, powerful storyline and overpowering soundtrack are other elements that help make this one of the most successful films of the year.

the man of the north can be rented or purchased from Claro Video, Apple TV, Play Store and Amazon. Now subscribers can watch the movie in the service’s catalog.

7. Licorice Pizza

Highly critically acclaimed and nominated for 3 Oscars in 2022, Licorice Pizza finally debuted on digital and streaming platforms in Brazil. That’s why many people who couldn’t watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s work are taking the opportunity to do so now.

And all this interest has to do with the lightness that the film leads to the love story between Gary and Alana, who have to deal not only with what they feel for each other, but all the complexity that this brings them, after all, he is 15 years old; she, 25.

A great romantic comedy with a good dose of drama, Licorice Pizza can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, as well as available for purchase and rent on Apple TV, Play Store and Microsoft Store.

6. Pinocchio

Disney’s Newest Live Action, Pinocchio premiered on Disney+ and attacked the nostalgia of many people who in their childhood watched and re-watched the story of the wooden puppet that is magically brought to life.

But, unlike what we saw in the cartoon, we now have a revamped and ideal version to present to a new audience. Mixing real acting with visual effects, the film is stunning and eye-popping. Even though it has to innovate in the script, the feature is worth it for the beautiful story it tells and the spectacular performance of Tom Hanks as Geppetto.

Pinocchio can be watched on Disney+.

5. The Black Telephone

the black phone is one of the main bets of the horror genre in 2022. And its appearance on the list of most watched movies of the week just when it debuted on digital platforms is good proof of that.

With an intriguing story, we follow a teenager who is kidnapped and trapped in a practically empty room, if it weren’t for an old and chipped phone stuck to the wall. It doesn’t take long for the device to ring and former victims of this strange man promise to help the boy escape.

With increasing tension, the black phone promises to arrest a lot of people from beginning to end. The film can be watched by Now subscribers and can be rented on Apple TV, Play Store and Amazon.

4. Elvis

After the peak of public interest for its debut on digital platforms and HBO Max, Elvis dropped to fourth place in our ranking of most watched movies of the week.

The film is based on real events and tells the story of one of the most important names in the history of music: Elvis Presley. From childhood to stardom and its downfall, the film shows all the stages of the life of the star who revolutionized this art and was involved in many controversies and had many problems.

Elvis can be watched on HBO Max, as well as available for rent and purchase on Apple TV, Microsoft Store and Amazon.

3. Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder It may not be the most important movie in the MCU, but it has the Marvel seal of quality and that’s enough to attract a lot of people to watch it. And, to prove this, the film debuts in the ranking of most watched only in third place.

Norse god’s new adventure follows the same tone as his previous film, Thor: Ragnarok, betting on a more outrageous comedy and less on creating bridges and connections with other MCU films. So much so that the biggest highlight of the film is the return of Natalie Portman as a character ready to wield Mjölnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available in the Disney+ catalogue.

2. Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Marvel started the multiverse fashion in cinemas and the famous production company A24 decided to embark on this wave with Everything Everywhere at the Same Time.

But, unlike superhero movies, here we follow the story of an ordinary woman who suddenly finds herself with an unimaginable responsibility in her hands: the fate of all universes. Despite this unexpected adventure and initially freaking out about everything she needs to do, she ends up discovering that the most important thing in this life is precisely the simplest.

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time can be purchased or rented from the Play Store, Amazon, Claro Video and Apple TV.

1. Top Gun: Maverick

After making way for Elvis last week, Top Gun: Maverick is back at number one and is the most watched movie of the week. It’s also no wonder: it won over the public and has already become one of the biggest box office hits of all time.

Despite being a late sequel, the movie is a real treat not just for airplane fans, but for telling a good story. Here, we see the return of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell after more than 30 years, facing some old problems, but in very different ways.

Top Gun: Maverick is available for rent and purchase on Apple TV, Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon.