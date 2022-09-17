The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Trial Is Coming to Film, Released This Month

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is the first documentary record of the controversial trial.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lasted a long time and became the focus of internet discussions for a few weeks. Inevitably, it would end up turning into a documentary. And that is exactly what is happening: there is already a movie about the case and it will be released this month.

The couple’s dirty laundry will be the central axis of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trialthe first film that dared to script this drama — and we say it first because, surely, a few more will come over the years.

Hot Take debuts September 30 on Tubi, a free content platform for users in the United States. Tubi’s content director stated that they developed the film quickly to prevent the moment from losing the huge impact it had.

We captured a fitting version of a story that became part of the cultural Zeitgeist of the time, portraying a unique image of what millions of people saw in the headlines over the summer.

The film’s director is Sara Lohman, who has experience in other telefilms and series such as Grace and Frankie — for which she wrote two episodes. As a screenwriter, we find Guy Nicolucci, who has extensive experience working alongside Conan O’Brien and in comedy specials such as Comedy Central Roasts. And, after all, who plays Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

The two Hollywood stars are played by Mark Hapka as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Megan Davis as Heard. The cast is joined by Melissa Marty as Depp’s attorney and Mary Carrig as the Aquaman actress’ attorney.

We don’t know how the script will be or which part of the trial will be highlighted, but we will certainly find a summary of the most controversial moments of the fight that lasts for years. Little time has passed since this happened and the court case is still not completed.

It’s still too early to draw conclusions about the couple or the possible impact the verdict had on their careers and personal lives, so Hot Take may be a cursory portrayal of what happened in that room.