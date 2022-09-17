The Detox, Anti-Aging Smoothie Gwyneth Paltrow Drinks Every Day – NiT

Green smoothies are one of the trends in healthy eating. Many celebrities do not get tired of touting its benefits.

Smoothies are ideal substitutes for a more complete breakfast on those days when you don’t have time. All you need is a blender, fruit and a minute or two. It was good that everything was as simple as making a smoothie.

With the fad of detox diets and the trend of healthy eating, smoothies have become a daily habit for many people. After all, what do these drinks take? Fruits, vegetables, yogurts, seeds and anything else you want to add. Recipes vary depending on the goal, taste and creativity of each person.

Although it shouldn’t be the predominant element of a diet, starting the day or having a snack with a smoothie is a good option. It is a preparation that combines, in a very practical way, several important nutrients. For this reason, shakes can help us to have a more balanced, stronger body and, possibly, to maintain a healthy weight. The benefits are many and varied depending on the ingredients chosen. Gwyneth Paltrow, for example, claims to have an anti-aging recipe.

The actress shared it on the YouTube channel “Who is in my Bathroom?” by Hailey Bieber. Throughout the various episodes, the model invites famous women to reveal some curiosity about her life. The last guest was Gwyneth Paltrow who, with the help of the hostess, prepared an anti-aging shake. According to the actress “it’s almost like mint ice cream”, while Hailey says it really looks like a dessert.

What do you need

— 2 scoops of protein powder

— 1/2 of a banana

— 3 or 4 ice cubes

— 2 pitted dates.

— 1 tablespoon of almond butter.

— 1 handful of mint leaves.

— Chocolate chips.

— 1 glass of vanilla-flavoured hemp milk.

how to do

Start by putting all the fruits in the blender and mix everything until there are no lumps. Then add two tablespoons of dark chocolate pieces and turn it back on and beat everything for a few more seconds. In the end, give wings to creativity and decorate the smoothie as you wish. Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber added more chocolate shavings and a mint leaf.

Click through the gallery to discover recipes for the favorite smoothies of Kourtney Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and other famous faces.