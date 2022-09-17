The famous exes Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston have in common

ads

In 1992, the love bug hit Sandra Bullock while filming the movie “Love Potion No. 9”. It was then that she met and fell in love with actor Tate Donovan. “You have great love in your life, and I had it,” she told Rolling Stone. by Donovan. Bullock told Vanity Fair that she “chased” Donovan to get him to notice her. “I adored Tate so much,” she said, adding that when they were together, they were “closer than any two people I’ve ever experienced in my life.” As for why they broke up, Bullock simply said, “I can’t explain why things worked out the way they did. We both know why that happened.”

After splitting with Bullock, Donovan began dating Jennifer Aniston in 1995 after meeting her through mutual friends. The “Friends” star described her new love as the “perfect guy,” according to People. The two ended up getting serious, talking about marriage and exchanging rings. But the high-profile romance was ultimately doomed due to the constant presence of paparazzi. To make matters worse, just as they were splitting up, Donovan booked a multi-episode arc on “Friends” alongside Aniston. The actor told Us Weekly that he was “dying inside” during his six-episode cameo, in which he played his ex’s love interest Joshua.