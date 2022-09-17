The Marvels Will Show the Dark Side of Carol Denvers

Actress Brie Larson, Captain Marvel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed the movie The Marvels will show the dark side of Carol Danvers.

In an interview on the TV show Good Morning America, larson revealed that the marvels it will be a very different movie captain marvel. The actress explained that the upcoming film will expand on what was featured in the 2019 origin film, revealing more of the complexities and showing the dark side of Carol Denvers.

Check out what the actress from captain marvel revealed below:

“The first movie was the origin story of who she is. Now, it’s delving a little more into the complexities, that there’s a lot more to it than that. There are parts that are not so great about her, that we can see that a heroine is not the person who makes all the right decisions all the time.”

the marvels will have direction of Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman), and is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023, with Brie Larson in the lead role.

In addition to her, the arrivals of Iman Vellani like Ms. marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The script is the responsibility of Megan McDonnellwho worked on WandaVision. This is a complete change in the first film’s creative team.

As mentioned earlier, The Marvels hits theaters on June 28, 2023.

About that, Ms. Marvel and captain marvel are now available by Disney+.