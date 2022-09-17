These are the worst possible emojis to use in flirting, research says







Adobe’s US Emoji Trends Report Addressed 5,000 US Emoji Users Photo: Domingo Alvarez E/Unsplash / Tecnoblog

If you are one of those who think they are drowning in online flirting by sending emoji in aubergine, looking for something more “hot”, think twice. According to a survey of Adobethe poop, anger and eggplant icons are the ones that make your sender less desired by the recipient in the flirtation.

The US Emoji Trends Report covered 5,000 US emoji users. The results seek to know why and how Americans use emojis for self-expression and identity, diversity, equity and inclusion, dating and communications at work.

Contrary to the hated emojis, these are the three emojis that will make you more attractive for a new date: kiss (😘), smile with hearts (🥰) or smile with heart eyes (😍).

“You wouldn’t want to be in a relationship with someone who can’t share their emotions with you, right? I believe the same applies to digital communication. Using emojis, and being able to communicate emotionally digitally, is part of the package.” expected emotional maturity,” said Paul D. Hunt, type designer and font developer at Adobe.

“If you’re not able to do that, it can leave a potential partner wondering if you don’t have these skills in real life as well,” Hunt added. Jeez!





Poop, Angry and Eggplant Emojis Are Most Hated for Flirting, Says Adobe Study Photo: Reproduction / Adobe

Other important data from the survey are:

73% of respondents believe that adding emoji to your messages makes you more cool, friendly and funny.

91% of respondents use emojis to lighten up conversations. He cites as examples those of laughter (😂), plus sign (👍), heart (❤️), rolling with laughter (🤣) and crying (😢), the five most popular emojis in the US;

More than half (60%) of survey respondents say emojis even have the ability to boost our overall mental health;

68% of respondents said they like it when people use emoji at work, but also said it positively impacts accountability (69%) and credibility (59%);

71% of US emoji users agree that inclusive emojis can help spark positive conversations about important cultural and social issues.

The three most misunderstood emojis in the US are, in order, cowboy (🤠), cherry (🍒) and head down face down (🙃).

