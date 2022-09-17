This is the importance of emptying WhatsApp cache frequently

This application stores a lot of information. It’s text messages, videos, images, documents and more arriving almost every day. All this can make your phone “heavy”, so it’s time to empty your cache. Whatsapp. Learn how and see the difference on your device in just a few minutes.

By emptying the cache, the phone will work more efficiently. It is an essential procedure that must be done more often than we see today, but many users are unaware of the importance of this practice.

Empty WhatsApp cache

When the individual spends too much time on the tool and downloads heavy documents, it can overload not only the app but also your device. That’s why it becomes so important to learn how to empty WhatsApp cache and make it a habit to avoid processing problems.

In practice, the simple procedure frees up more storage space and eliminates what is not so necessary.

Learn step by step in cell phones Android. Just remember that you must access the settings from your phone, not from the app. This could cause other types of problems.

Go to “Settings” and then click on “Applications”;

Select “WhatsApp”;

Choose the “Storage” option and finish by clicking on “Clear cache data”.

Now see how to empty the cache of application on iPhones:

Open WhatsApp and go to the “Settings” option;

Click on “Data and Storage”;

Then go to the “Storage Usage” option.

The iPhone has a tool that allows the user to delete duplicate content and individual conversations. Remember to repeat these steps whenever you notice any slowness or frequent crashes in the app.

Otherwise, you might be surprised by a message about your storage being full. This usually happens when the user needs, for example, to take new photos or record an urgent video.

By including this basic step-by-step in the tool’s routine, the person makes the cell phone more efficient and spends only the spaces to store only what really makes sense.